Man who plead guilty to assisting in homicide sentenced

CROWN POINT — A judge had a Merrillville man clasped in handcuffs and led out of a Lake County courtroom to a jail cell.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez imprisoned 20-year-old Casey J. Hall Jr. for his guilty plea to assisting in the murder of Erik Lozano, 34, of East Chicago, in 2019.

The judge could have released Hall for having assisted the prosecution in winning the conviction of the victim’s murderer, Christian O. Mora.

Hall has already served 16 months of the two-year sentence the judge imposed Friday.

Hall was gainfully employed and told the judge, “I’m aware of what I’ve done. I take full responsibility. It’s a place I don’t want to be at anymore,” Hall told the judge.

Judge Vasquez was not appeased.

The judge noted Hall was adjudicated as a juvenile delinquent several times for robbery and theft and has a charge of marijuana possession pending against him in Porter County.

“Assisting a criminal after a killing by putting the (victim’s) body in a car trunk and dumping this poor soul’s body in a lake to conceal a murder, ... I have half a mind to reject your plea (deal)," Vasquez said.

"I remand you to serve the full remaining (42 days) of your sentence. You should be ashamed,” Vasquez said Friday as Hall was led off to jail.

The judge said it isn’t clear whether Hall will serve his remaining 42 days at the county jail in Crown Point or be transferred to a state prison.

Hall pleaded guilty last August to being with Christian O. Mora, 20, on Dec. 1, 2019, when Mora fatally stabbed 34-year-old Erik Lozano in East Chicago during a drug-related robbery.

Hall helped put Lozano's body in the trunk of Mora's car and later assisted in moving the body into Grand Boulevard Lake in Lake Station.

Mora pleaded guilty last fall to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the victim’s death and is serving a 20-year sentence.

