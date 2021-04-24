Man who pleaded guilty to abusing 13-year-old son seeks post-conviction relief for inadequate representation

He received a 50-year sentence for child neglect and the secret burial, and an additional 30 years for being a habitual offender, for a total of 80 years.

Choate is now asking the court to set aside the habitual offender enhancement. Choate grilled Merrillville attorney Lemuel Stigler, who acted as his public defender when he pleaded guilty.

Choate claimed Stigler never properly explained he was giving up his constitutional right to a jury trial and admitting he was a habitual offender. Choate had two prior convictions for auto theft in 1991 and 1995.

Choate claimed he never agreed to the habitual offender enhancement and stood silent when the court mentioned it as a charge to which Choate was pleading guilty.

“When it came time (to plead to the habitual offender count) I didn’t say nothing. That was when (Stigler) stepped in,” Choate said, claiming Stigler plead guilty for him at that point.

Stigler replied, “I didn’t plead guilty for you for anything.”

Deputy Prosecutor Angela Brown asked Choate whether he signed a four-page court document outlining the rights he was giving up and the charges to which he was pleading.

Choate admitted he did sign it.