Man who previously dodged murder charges held in pursuit that ended in rollover crash

CROWN POINT — A Gary man on probation for a federal gun crime led Lake County sheriff's police on a chase Sunday that ended when the green Dodge Charger he was driving hit a parked car, rolled over and hit several homes, court records allege.

Shelton T. Curtis, 27, and his female passenger were trapped inside the overturned car in the 3700 block of Jackson Street in Gary, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The woman with Curtis was unconscious and had to be extricated from the car before she was taken to a hospital, where she was later listed in stable condition, records state.

Police secured a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun found in the car's headliner before removing Curtis from the car, court documents state.

Curtis, who was acquitted by a jury in 2016 of one count of murder but convicted of misdemeanor attempted dealing in marijuana, was taken into custody. Police obtained a warrant for a blood draw while he was treated at a hospital, records state.

During a search of the Charger, police found 95 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected THC wax, marijuana blunts weighing 2 grams, three empty bottles for the prescription drug Promethazine and multiple open alcohol containers, court records allege.