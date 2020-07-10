Man who sold heroin, cocaine to confidential informant is sentenced to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Merrillville man was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for heroin and cocaine distribution.

Tyrone Perry, 39, who previously pleaded guilty to the crime, will also be required to serve three years of supervised release.

Perry admitted to distributing heroin and a cocaine base to a confidential informant on April 24, 2019, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office.

Perry, who had prior felony convictions for armed robbery, robbery, and reckless homicide, also forfeited three firearms located during the search of his Merrillville home in June 2019.

Perry's attorney on Friday requested he be placed as near Northwest Indiana as possible and be permitted to participate in a Residential Drug and Alcohol Treatment program.

