Man who sold heroin, cocaine to confidential informant is sentenced to prison
Man who sold heroin, cocaine to confidential informant is sentenced to prison

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A Merrillville man was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for heroin and cocaine distribution. 

Tyrone Perry, 39, who previously pleaded guilty to the crime, will also be required to serve three years of supervised release. 

Perry admitted to distributing heroin and a cocaine base to a confidential informant on April 24, 2019, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office. 

Perry, who had prior felony convictions for armed robbery, robbery, and reckless homicide, also forfeited three firearms located during the search of his Merrillville home in June 2019.       

Perry's attorney on Friday requested he be placed as near Northwest Indiana as possible and be permitted to participate in a Residential Drug and Alcohol Treatment program.  

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

