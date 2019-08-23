VALPARAISO — A man exited a manager's office at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant after he was fired Wednesday yelling obscenities and, after being told to quiet down, pulled a tactical knife from his belt, according to police and court records.
Joshua Moser, 26, of Valparaiso, is accused of stabbing the hand of a former co-worker who attempted to subdue him and slashing the tires on two vehicles belonging to restaurant managers.
Moser was charged Friday with felony aggravated battery, four counts of intimidation, battery with serious bodily injury and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia, Porter Superior Court records show.
Moser is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Monday before Judge Roger Bradford.
Employees at the KFC restaurant at 2402 Calumet Ave. told police they became concerned because Moser was shouting at a manager inside an office. When the first manager exited and another manger entered, and Moser continued to shout, records say.
Moser exited the officer and yelled obscenities, so an employee told him to quiet down because customers were present, documents state.
Moser replied, "(Expletive) it," pulled a tactical knife from his belt, fumbled it and picked it up, records say.
An employee rushed Moser from behind, wrapping both arms around Moser and attempting to hold Moser's arms. When the employee realized Moser was trying to stab him, he pulled away as Moser drove the knife into his left hand, records say.
Moser left the restaurant and used the knife to slash the tires on two vehicles, which belonged to the managers, before walking south along Calumet Avenue, according to documents.
A witness told police he saw Moser holding a knife with a 6-inch blade as he walked in the area.
Police arrested Moser inside a McDonald's restaurant on Calumet Avenue. They found a tactical knife and a corn cob smoking pipe, records say.