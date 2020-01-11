HAMMOND — Police are investigating after a man allegedly entered a Dollar General store, displayed a knife and demanded money late Friday.
Witnesses said a black male that appeared to be in his 20s entered the store at 2619 169th St., showed a knife and demanded money, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. The suspect fled the store in an unknown direction. It is unknown at this time if he took any money, Kellogg said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-852-2906.