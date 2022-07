Man wins new trial on enhancements linked to execution-style double murder

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed part of a Hammond man's conviction Wednesday in connection with a double murder in 2019 and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Darren "Duke" Taylor, 41, was found guilty by a Lake Criminal Court jury in August 2021 of the execution-style killings of 35-year-old Temia Haywood and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond on March 23, 2019, inside their home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary's Miller section.

After the jury returned its verdicts, the late Judge Diane Boswell proceeded to the next phase of Taylor's trial on firearm enhancements linked to his murder convictions.

Boswell erred by not ensuring Taylor personally waived his right to a jury trial on the enhancements, either orally or in writing, the Court of Appeals ruled.

Instead, Taylor's attorney, Sean Mullins, conferred with him before telling the judge that Taylor agreed to a bench trial.

"The waiver by Taylor's counsel was invalid, and the court's failure to confirm Taylor's personal waiver before proceeding to a bench trial was fundamental error," appeals court Judge Edward W. Najam wrote.

The appeals court reversed Taylor's convictions on the enhancements only and remanded the case for a new trial limited to those charges.

The enhancements accounted for 20 years of Taylor's 150-year sentence.

Boswell sentenced Taylor in October 2021 to 60 years each on two counts of murder, 10 years for armed robbery and 10 years for enhancements on each murder count, all to be served consecutively.

If Taylor chooses to face a new jury and is convicted of the two enhancements, he could face five to 20 years on each.

The enhancements allege he used a firearm during the murders of Haywood and Edmond.

According to trial testimony, Taylor knew Haywood because she dated his father, a married man, for about five years before ending the relationship sometime before March 2019.

Taylor and a co-defendant arrived at Haywood's home, and Taylor accompanied Haywood into a bedroom and shot her at close range in the head.

The co-defendant, who testified against Taylor at trial, said Taylor left the bedroom and walked directly upstairs.

Police found Edmonds seated behind an upstairs bedroom door, as if he had been trying to hide, with gunshot wounds to his head and both arms.

Taylor ordered his co-defendant to take Haywood's television, and the two wiped their fingerprints off Haywood's door handles.

Police were able to identify Taylor by reviewing images from Haywood's Ring doorbell system.

At Taylor's sentencing, members of Haywood's family said she was the glue that kept their family together and Edmonds was a joy to be around.

"What you took away from my family can never be replaced," said Haywood's sister, Rosetta Haywood.