Man with 2 active warrants, 16-year-old girl flee from officers after chase, police say

Lake County Sheriff Car stock
Provided

GARY — A loaded gun magazine was found in a 16-year-old girl's backpack following a vehicle and foot chase, police said. 

The incident began around 11 a.m. Friday when Lake County Sheriff's police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 21st Avenue and Chase Street in Gary, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Police reported the vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, had a temporary license plate that was difficult to read.

The driver refused to pull over and in an attempt to flee, cut off another vehicle and drove through alley ways, Martinez said. 

The pursuit continued into East Chicago, with the Dodge Charger eventually jumping a curb and coming to a rest. Two people inside jumped out of the vehicle to try and run away, however, East Chicago, Gary and Lake County police worked to capture both individuals.

The 21-year-old Hammond man driving the vehicle had two active warrants for possession of marijuana and driving while suspended. The passenger was the 16-year-old sister of the driver, police said.

Their identities have not been released pending criminal charges.

Officers searched the 16-year-old's backpack, which had a loaded magazine in it, Martinez said. Police found a pistol near 138th and Evergreen streets in East Chicago that is believed to match the magazine and the incident is under continued investigation. 

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

