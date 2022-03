Man with 3 warrants crashes into garage during car, foot chase, police say

GARY — A wanted man with three warrants led a vehicle and foot chase, crashing his vehicle into an East Chicago garage, police said.

Aarin Patrick Davidson, 23, of East Chicago, was preliminary charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a license, reckless driving and refusal to identify, said ISP Trooper James M. Brasseur.

At 1:10 a.m. Friday ISP troopers Israel Rosillo and Joshua Luckey saw a silver 2006 Chevrolet Impala driving at high speed heading north on Indianapolis Boulevard near U.S. 20.

As the troopers drove near the vehicle, they saw the driver commit more traffic violations, such as not stopping at stop signs, police said.

The troopers tried to pull over the vehicle near 149th Street, just west of Magoun Avenue; however, Davidson refused to stop.

Brasseur said vehicle led chase traveling west on 149th Street while blowing through multiple stop signs and increasing speed.

The vehicle then turned north into an alley between Walsh Avenue and White Oak Avenue in Hammond, where Davidson abandoned his vehicle to flee on foot, police said. However, he did not put the vehicle in park, causing it to collide with a garage in the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue.

A foot pursuit ensued, and Rollio and Luckey were able to catch Davidson and arrest him without further incident.

Davidson was taken to Lake County Jail, and it was found he had three active warrants for charges of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, robbery and operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a license.

East Chicago Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, East Chicago EMS and Caruthers Towing assisted ISP troopers at the scene.

