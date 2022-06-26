 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man with a gun shot by Gary officer, police say

Gary police vehicle stock

A Gary police officer shot a man Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Johnson Street.

 File

GARY — A Gary police officer shot a man Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Johnson Street.

Police said the officer was dispatched around 4:30 p.m. in response to a man with a gun who was making the residence unsafe.

During the encounter, the officer "was forced to discharge his weapon, striking the male," said Lt. Dawn Westerfield, Gary police public information officer.

Police provided no further information about the circumstances that led up to the shooting, the name or age of the person shot, or his condition.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department processed the scene and is leading the shooting investigation.

The Gary officer who fired the shot will be on mandatory desk duty until the external investigation is concluded, Westerfield said.

