Man with a gun shot by Gary officer, police say

GARY — A Gary police officer shot a man Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Johnson Street.
Police said the officer was dispatched around 4:30 p.m. in response to a man with a gun who was making the residence unsafe.
During the encounter, the officer "was forced to discharge his weapon, striking the male," said Lt. Dawn Westerfield, Gary police public information officer.
Police provided no further information about the circumstances that led up to the shooting, the name or age of the person shot, or his condition.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department processed the scene and is leading the shooting investigation.
The Gary officer who fired the shot will be on mandatory desk duty until the external investigation is concluded, Westerfield said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Salvador Casares
Jonathan Colon
Daniel Swets
Karen Sweet
Amaan Smith
Anthony Smith
Diandre Smith
Jeremy Soria
Michael Rogers
Lynn Lessard
Leondre Lewis
Richard Moss
Anthony Person Jr.
Consuela Folger
Michael Jones Jr.
Ramiro Escamilla
Matthew Evans
Evan Alexander
Edward Anaszewski
Andre Bullock
Amanda Wilk
Travis Spoolstra
David Stibgen
Jason Miller
Tracey Spencer
Haley Kniola
Tyler McKenzie
Noel Garabito Jr.
Ebonie Byers
William Ellis
Devante White
David Wszolek
Sterling Walton IV
Tavares McKinstry
Kenneth Mezydlo
Kaleb Wall
Jenifer Joy
Jacob Kelley
John Madden
Kori Arguelles
Rondell Christmas
Michael Tsouchlos
Vernon Walters
Megan Phillips
Antonio Steward
Javante Toran
Kerri Olson
John Bowling
Amy Hunt
Kevin McGrath
Nicholas Naumoff
William Nunez III
Francisco Tequimila
Cheri Terranova
Clevon Riley
Stephanie Sons
Anthony Mauer
Kirk McGuire
Tyrone McKee
Nicole Peterson
Jeremy Jones
Artesta Lewis
Joyce Edwards
Sarah Fox
Brandon Johnson
Denzel Shaw
Sade Vigilant
Amanda Nippers
Michelle Mendez
Daniel Lumsdon
Saivion Covington
Robert Currie
Joseph Gutierrez
Landrum Coleman Sr.
Charles Carter Jr.
Joseph Boatman
James Burnett III
Joel Acosta
Tyree Baines
Marcus White
Daiquan McClinton
Douglas Mills
Latanya Snelling
Malik Ward
Matthew Manous
Steven Heintz
Benjamin Hynek
Joshua Hynek
Krystal Johnston
Demarco Dillon
Michael Creedon
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.