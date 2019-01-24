PORTAGE — The man who led police on a foot chase that injured a Portage officer had two active arrest warrants, court documents say.
Deangelo Lang, 42, of Gary, had two active warrants from Porter County from past marijuana possession charges, according to court records.
Lang was charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm without a permit, Burns Harbor Police Chief Mike Heckman said.
A Portage police officer was injured Wednesday while chasing an armed man who jumped out of a vehicle and fled on foot. Inside the vehicle, police found a man hiding in the trunk.
At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Lake Station woman called the Portage Police Department, telling officers a man with a gun was driving to the area of Blake Road and Concord Avenue in Portage, Chief Troy Williams said.
Portage and Burns Harbor police located the vehicle traveling on Dombey Road in Portage.
The man with the gun got out of the car and fled while the driver stayed in the vehicle.
While chasing the man on foot, a Portage officer suffered a shoulder injury, Williams said, and was treated at a local hospital.
Police found a second male passenger in the trunk of the car. He reportedly told the driver he didn't like meeting new people and decided to hide in the trunk, Williams said. Neither the driver nor the man found in the trunk was arrested, and there were no illegal substances found in the vehicle during the stop, Williams said.
Around 3:15 p.m. police apprehended the fleeing man and Burns Harbor police took him into custody. A gun was also found and confiscated by police.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on ANNA ORTIZ daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever ANNA ORTIZ posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.