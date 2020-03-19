Man with facial tattoos wanted in burglary arrested in Chicago, police say

CROWN POINT — A Lowell man was arrested Wednesday in Chicago on charges alleging he and another man burglarized a Hobart home earlier this month, authorities said.
Christopher L. Russell, 32, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force about 9:30 a.m. at his sister's home on 110th Street in Chicago, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
Russell was being held Thursday at the Cook County Jail. He must face extradition proceedings in Illinois before he can be returned to Lake County to face a burglary charge.
Russell and co-defendent James P. Mitchell II, 29, of Hobart, were charged taking three safes, televisions, Xbox games, jewelry, cash, a power drill, jumper box, antique coins and checks during a burglary March 7 at a home in the 3800 block of Sandusky Street.
Hobart police found Mitchell walking a few blocks away and took him into custody March 7. He had pleaded not guilty.
Vigilant neighbors confronted Russell, who has distinctive facial tattoos, but allowed him to leave after he led them to some of the victim's belongings, court records allege.
Gonzales asked Hobart residents to call 911 if they notice any suspicious activity. Possible drug activity should be reported to Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip by emailing nwardrip@cityofhobart.org or calling 219-942-4485.