Man with gun, drugs nabbed at gunpoint after leading high speed chase, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police responding to a report of a man walking around an apartment complex with a gun said the suspect led them on a high speed vehicle chase and then fled on foot before being taken into custody at gunpoint after a few tense moments.

"The male slowed to a walk, but I observed his right hand was near his back waistband," a Portage police officer said.

"I shouted instructions at the male to show me his hands and to stop," the officer wrote in his report. "The male raised both hands, showing they were empty, but continued to walk southbound along the building."

As other officers arrived on scene, Dwoyne Mitchell, 41, of Portage, was taken into custody after repeatedly being told to get on the ground.

He faces numerous criminal charges including felony counts of possession of narcotics while in possession of a handgun, unlawful carrying of a handgun, dealing in marijuana, intimidation, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, possession of a legend drug and pointing a firearm, and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Police said they responded at 11:26 a.m. Friday to the 3300 block of Reserve Drive in search of the suspect reported with a gun.

Police spotted the man, who was later identified as Mitchell, driving away in a black Dodge Charger. He accelerated when an officer attempted to stop his vehicle, according to the report.

Mitchell led a high speed pursuit in an area with pedestrians on nearby sidewalks and nearly struck a couple police vehicles head on, police said.

Mitchell drove off the roadway at one point and was momentarily stopped by a large shrub, police said. He continued a short distance but was forced stop by the debris under his vehicle.

He then fled on foot around various apartment buildings before being taken into custody, police said.

A woman who knows Mitchell reportedly said he had pointed a gun and threatened her when she questioned him after finding drugs.

Police said they found marijuana and illegal pills in his residence and nearly 5 ounces of marijuana, almost a half ounce of cocaine and a handgun with ammunition in the vehicle he had used to flee officers.