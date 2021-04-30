Man with gun leads police, K-9 on foot chase; ends up sans pants, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — While jumping over a fence during a foot chase, a suspect's pants became snagged and came off as he fell to the ground, leading to his surrender, police said.

Omar T. Glover Jr., 21, of Michigan City, was arrested Tuesday following a foot chase, according to a release from Michigan City Police Department.

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force and the Michigan City Police Department Patrol Division were working Tuesday on the Violent Crimes Reduction Initiative. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes Benz in the area of Pine Street and 11th Street, in which Glover was riding as a passenger.

When the driver pulled over, Glover jumped out of the car and ran away, with police in chase. While he ran, police noted that Glover kept his hand placed on the right side of his waistband.

As a Michigan City Officer Michael Petrie and police dog Edo arrived in the area to assist, police saw a handgun drop from Glover's pant leg as he continued to flee, police said. After disregarding the officer's warning that Edo would be released if he did not stop, the dog was deployed to apprehend Glover, police said.