Man with gun robbed woman of borrowed Charger, police say

GARY — A man robbed a Merrillville woman of a borrowed vehicle Wednesday night as she was fueling up the car at a gas station, police said.

The woman told Gary police she was putting gas in a 2014 white Dodge Charger about 3:40 p.m. at the Save gas station at 1001 E. 21st Ave. when a man approached her, displayed a handgun and demanded the keys to the car, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The woman gave the man the keys and took the gas nozzle out of the car, and the man sped west on 21st Avenue.

The man was described as black and about 20 years old, with a black face mask, black hoodie, black jeans and white shoes.

No injuries were reported in the carjacking, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. William Clouse at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

