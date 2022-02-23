Man with kids in vehicle faces repeat OWI charge after wife calls 911, police say

PORTER — A 41-year-old Michigan City man faces a felony repeat operating while intoxicated charge after police said they received a 911 tip from his wife and nabbed him intoxicated behind the wheel of his vehicle with two young children inside.

"Dispatch advised that a female called 911 to report her intoxicated husband had refused to give her the keys to their vehicle and he left her at the (Portage Applebee's) restaurant," according to the incident report.

Porter police said they spotted Terrence Mullen's vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday and stopped him at the Luke gas station along U.S. 20.

The officer said he spotted the 2 and 3-year-old children in the rear seat and Mullen, who smelled of alcohol, was arguing with someone on the phone. He then began arguing with the officer and admitted to have been drinking beer.

As he continued to be uncooperative, police said they took Mullen to a medical center and obtained a search warrant and blood samples. The officer said he learned Mullen had a previous OWI conviction in Porter County in July.

Mullen faces multiple OWI charges, police said. The children and vehicle were released to his wife.

