Man with Northern Indiana connections wanted in murder of 7-year-old at McDonald's, police say

CHICAGO — Authorities are seeking a man with connections to Northern Indiana who has been charged in the murder of a 7-year-old at a Chicago McDonald's, police say.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Devontay Davoucci Anderson.
Anderson is considered to be armed and dangerous, police cautioned.
Anderson, 21, is wanted for his involvement in the shooting death at 4:18 p.m. April 18 of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams while she and her father were in the drive-thru at a McDonald's in Chicago's Homan Square.
The FBI said that Anderson and another man fired gunshots into the vehicle with the girl and her father inside. The child was struck fatally several times and the father suffered a gunshot wound but recovered.
On April 29 Anderson was charged with first-degree murder and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the Circuit Court of Cook County. In addition, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest for a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
FBI agents said that Anderson has connections to Northern Indiana, Illinois and Florida.
FBI Special Agent and Public Affairs Coordinator Siobhan Johnson told The Times that Anderson is known to frequent Northern Indiana and the Chicago area.
"They're very close, obviously lots of people go back and forth and we want to be sure Indiana (residents) are also on the lookout for him just so we can get him off the streets as fast as possible," Johnson said.
He is described as a black man who is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 to 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his left eyebrow.
He also goes by the aliases "Vontay" and "Moneybag," police said.
Authorities said individuals with information on Anderson can call 1-800-CALLFBI or submit a tip anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.
One man has already been arrested and charged in the shooting. Police said that 18-year-old Marion Lewis was taken into custody after a chase and an attempted carjacking on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago.
In a broadcast news conference, Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown promised to apprehend each person involved in the girl's death.
"You can run but you can't hide. We are going to bring you to justice for this crime," Brown said.