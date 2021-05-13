Man with Northern Indiana connections wanted in murder of 7-year-old at McDonald's, police say

"They're very close, obviously lots of people go back and forth and we want to be sure Indiana (residents) are also on the lookout for him just so we can get him off the streets as fast as possible," Johnson said.

He is described as a black man who is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 to 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his left eyebrow.

He also goes by the aliases "Vontay" and "Moneybag," police said.

Authorities said individuals with information on Anderson can call 1-800-CALLFBI or submit a tip anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.

One man has already been arrested and charged in the shooting. Police said that 18-year-old Marion Lewis was taken into custody after a chase and an attempted carjacking on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago.

In a broadcast news conference, Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown promised to apprehend each person involved in the girl's death.

"You can run but you can't hide. We are going to bring you to justice for this crime," Brown said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.