Man with ties to northern Indiana sought by FBI in armored vehicle/ATM robbery

An 18-year-old man with ties to northern Indiana is being sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the Halloween armed robbery of a bank ATM and armored vehicle in Lansing.

The FBI said that around 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31, an armored vehicle service technician was robbed at gunpoint while restocking a bank ATM.

The wanted man, Darrell Singleton, and two accomplices, who are currently in custody, forced the technician to open the ATM drawer before taking money from the ATM and the armored vehicle, federal officials said.

"Singleton is also alleged to have taken the technician's firearm before fleeing the scene, causing an accident with injuries while leaving the parking lot," the FBI said.

Singleton was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. He is from Illinois but reportedly has ties to northern Indiana, according to the FBI.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

A federal arrest warrant for Singleton was issued Nov. 16 in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois in Chicago, officials said. He is charged with bank theft and interference with commerce by threats and violence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact a local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate.