CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old man withdrew his guilty plea last week in connection with a 2017 shooting in East Chicago and was given a February trial date.
Isaiah Escutia, of Calumet City, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to a level 3 felony count of aggravated battery in the shooting April 23, 2017, near 144th Street and Tod Avenue.
In his plea agreement, Escutia admitted he shot the woman in the leg because he thought she had disrespected his girlfriend as all of them smoked marijuana in a car.
The agreement called for a cap of 10 years on Escutia's possible prison sentence.
Escutia last week recanted his statements and claimed he acted in self-defense, attorney John Cantrell said.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Escutia's motion to withdraw his plea and set a trial to begin Feb. 18.