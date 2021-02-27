Man, woman found dead in car from gunshot wounds, police say

GARY — A man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in a car early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle shortly after midnight, according to the Gary Police Department. The responding officer found two deceased people in a gray Nissan Maxima, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawklak.

The vehicle was still running and the hazard lights were on. It was discovered that a woman in the driver's seat and a man in the front passenger seat both suffered gunshot wounds, Pawlak said.

The relationship between the two people is unknown at this time and police are investigation the deaths as a homicide.

The Lake County coroner's office identified the female victim as Mary Jones-Washington, a 55-year-old woman. The man was 56 years old and his identity has not yet been released, police said.

Police will provide more information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator on the case Detective James Bond at the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.