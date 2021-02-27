 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, woman found dead in car from gunshot wounds, police say
alert top story urgent

Man, woman found dead in car from gunshot wounds, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock gary shot

Around 2:10 p.m. police responded to a gunshot victim in the 2100 block of West 19th Avenue, said Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak. 

 Lauren Cross

GARY — A man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in a car early Saturday morning, police said. 

Police responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle shortly after midnight, according to the Gary Police Department. The responding officer found two deceased people in a gray Nissan Maxima, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawklak. 

The vehicle was still running and the hazard lights were on. It was discovered that a woman in the driver's seat and a man in the front passenger seat both suffered gunshot wounds, Pawlak said. 

The relationship between the two people is unknown at this time and police are investigation the deaths as a homicide.  

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lake County coroner's office identified the female victim as Mary Jones-Washington, a 55-year-old woman. The man was 56 years old and his identity has not yet been released, police said.

Police will provide more information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator on the case Detective James Bond at the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Lighthouse Restaurant

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts