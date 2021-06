Man wounded after suspect opens fire with assault-style rifle, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Thursday on charges alleging he fired at least 17 rounds with an assault-style rifle, wounding a man May 28 in East Chicago.

Michael D. McCualey, 27, is accused of shooting the man as he walked to his car in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Witnesses told police a Chevrolet Impala pulled up as the man was walking and McCualey got out and pointed a handgun at the man, Lake Criminal Court records state.

McCualey reached into Impala and pulled out an assault-style rifle, which began firing at the man, court documents allege.

The man was shot in the upper left leg area.

Police found him slumped in the front seat of a car when they arrived. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital.

Witnesses identified McCualey as the shooter and told police he lived in the Willowcreek Apartments in Gary.

