Man wounded, arrested in shooting on Dan Ryan, police say

CHICAGO — A driver was severely injured in a shooting and subsequent crash Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway and later arrested on a warrant, police said.

The 29-year-old Chicago man was driving northbound about 1:49 p.m. near East 75th Street with three passengers, two of whom were children, when he was shot, a release from Illinois State Police states.

Someone in another vehicle shot the driver, which caused him to strike a commercial vehicle and veer off the roadway to the right. He then struck a concrete wall and stopped in a ditch.

The commercial vehicle did not stay at the crash scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury he suffered in the shooting, police said. He was later arrested and charged with being wanted on a warrant.

Police did not specify a probable cause for the arrest warrant.

Three passengers, a 21-year-old woman in the front and two boys ages 14 and 13 in the back, all from Chicago, were uninjured, police said.

The ramp from East 75th Street to the expressway's northbound lanes was shut down about 2:44 p.m. while authorities investigated and reopened about 6 p.m. All northbound lanes were closed for about five minutes.