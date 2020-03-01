Man wounded by gunfire; location of shooting under investigation

A 27-year-old East Chicago man was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound, but the location of the shooting remained under investigation, police said.

Gary police were called about 2:30 p.m. Friday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where the man was treated for a minor wound, records showed.

East Chicago police arrived on scene after it was determined the man may have been shot in that city's Harbor section, officials said.

East Chicago police responded about 2 p.m. to the 3500 block of Block Avenue for a report of shots fired but were unable to locate a victim, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

A short time later, the man arrived at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, he said.

The man refused to give much information to police, officials said.

