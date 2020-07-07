Man wounded in 2018 Walmart gang shooting admits to weapons violation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Gary man wounded in a 2018 gang-related shooting at Hobart’s Walmart is pleading guilty to a federal weapon’s violation.

Kyran Hawthorne Sr., 27, of Gary, could face a federal prison term for being in possession of firearms during a traffic stop earlier this year in Porter County.

He appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin via video teleconference and admitted he committed the federal crime of being a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged an Indiana State Police trooper stopped Hawthorne's car Jan. 15 on Interstate 94 in Porter County and smelled marijuana inside it.

The trooper search the vehicle and found a fully loaded 5.7 mm rifle magazine and a loaded black Smith and Wesson .40-caliber firearm inside as well.

On Sept. 30, 2018, Hawthorne and his then 9-year-old son were wounded in a shootout among rival street gang members outside the Hobart Walmart on U.S. 30.

Previously, Hawthorne pleaded guilty in 2011 to resisting law enforcement and in 2013 for attempted armed robbery. He served prison time for both offenses.