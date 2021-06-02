Man wounded in latest of shootings across Gary

GARY — A man was rushed to a hospital upon being shot several times late Tuesday — the latest in a string of shootings across the city since the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend.
Gary police found the 44-year-old Gary man in surgery at a local hospital, where they responded after they were initially dispatched for a shooting about 9 p.m. to the 700 block of Clark Road, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Officers found no victim when they arrived and were later redirected to the hospital after learning of a walk-in patient who suffered gunshot wounds.
A witness told police he and the victim were talking inside the victim's vehicle before the shooting erupted. The witness had reportedly left to speak with someone else and then heard gunshots, Westerfield said.
It was then, the witness told police, he saw an unknown black male about 5 feet, 6 inches tall shoot inside the vehicle and then flee.
The witness ran over to the vehicle and saw the victim had been shot several times. He then put the victim in the passenger side and drove him to the hospital, Westerfield said.
Sgt. William Fazekas is investigating.
Over the holiday weekend, a total of four people were wounded in three separate shootings, Westerfield said.
The victims included a 23-year-old woman and 19-year-old man shot late Monday inside separate vehicles in the 4800 block of Madison Street and a 19-year-old woman who was checked into a local hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon.
Officers also responded about 2:55 p.m. Friday to a local hospital to meet with a victim who had been shot near West 15th Avenue and Whitcomb Street, Westerfield said.
The 18-year-old Gary man told police he was driving down West 15th Avenue between Whitcomb and Wallace streets when he heard, but couldn't see, gunshots.
He later realized he had been shot in the leg and pulled over so another person in the car with him could drive him to the hospital, Westerfield said.
Sgt. Doug Drummond is investigating.
Anyone with more information was urged to contact detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.