Man wounded in latest of shootings across Gary

GARY — A man was rushed to a hospital upon being shot several times late Tuesday — the latest in a string of shootings across the city since the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend.

Gary police found the 44-year-old Gary man in surgery at a local hospital, where they responded after they were initially dispatched for a shooting about 9 p.m. to the 700 block of Clark Road, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers found no victim when they arrived and were later redirected to the hospital after learning of a walk-in patient who suffered gunshot wounds.

A witness told police he and the victim were talking inside the victim's vehicle before the shooting erupted. The witness had reportedly left to speak with someone else and then heard gunshots, Westerfield said.

It was then, the witness told police, he saw an unknown black male about 5 feet, 6 inches tall shoot inside the vehicle and then flee.

The witness ran over to the vehicle and saw the victim had been shot several times. He then put the victim in the passenger side and drove him to the hospital, Westerfield said.

Sgt. William Fazekas is investigating.