Man wounded in midday shooting, police say
Man wounded in midday shooting, police say

Lauren Cross

GARY — A 34-year-old Gary man was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the area of 15th Avenue and Clark Road, police said.

Gary police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus about 11:10 a.m. after the man walked in seeking treatment, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man told police he didn't recognize the person who shot him. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the area of 15th and Clark, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Violent Crime Unit detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

