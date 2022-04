Man wounded in retaliatory shooting ahead of sentencing, attorney says

CROWN POINT — An attorney for a Gary man remanded to jail Thursday for shooting another man in 2019 told a judge her client was wounded in February in what they suspect was a retaliation shooting.

Cachun C. Combs Jr., 44, admitted in January he shot a man six times while the man was riding in a car with a woman and her then-7-year-old child June 27, 2019, in the 1900 block of Polk Street in Gary.

Combs' sentencing initially was set for early March, but he was wounded in a shooting about 8 a.m. Feb. 25 as he left his Gary home for work, police said.

Combs' attorney, Susan Severtson, said Combs' position in the 2019 case was that he shot the other man in self-defense.

Severtson attempted to take a deposition from the woman who had been riding in the man's car, but she did not cooperate.

The defense also provided the Lake County prosecutor's office with evidence of gunshot damage to Combs' car as a result of the shooting in 2019, Severtson said.

After much consultation, Combs, who had been facing an attempted murder charge, decided the wisest way to resolve the case would be to plead guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony, Severtson said.

In exchange for his plea, the state dismissed Combs' remaining counts and a 2020 resisting law enforcement case.

Gary police records show the man wounded in 2019 previously was at the center of an investigation into the accidental shooting death of 2-year-old Jayla Miller on Sept. 4, 2018, in the 1700 block of Polk Street in Gary.

No charges were filed against the man after Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter accused Gary police in 2018 of bungling a search warrant for the residence where the man lived. Miller's mother pleaded guilty to a felony neglect charge in June 2019 and was released from custody in December 2020 after graduating from the Community Transition Court program.

Combs' mother, Sharon Combs, testified her son has taken steps to change his life and was working 60 hours a week before he was shot Feb. 25.

His gunshot wound became infected, requiring ongoing medical treatment, she said.

Severtson said Gary police are still investigating the February shooting, but no charges have been filed.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar did not call the man wounded in 2019 to give a victim impact statement. He asked Judge Natalie Bokota to sentence Combs, who had a lengthy criminal history, to a maximum of six years in prison.

Severtson asked the judge to count the 1 1/2 years Combs spent in jail while his case was pending as "time served," and place him on probation for the remainder of his sentence.

Bokota gave Combs some credit for finding a full-time job after his release from jail in November 2020, but said he should have become a productive member of society much earlier in his life.

She sentenced him to five years, with two years suspended on probation. Bailiffs took Combs into custody to complete the remainder of his time behind bars.

