WHITING — A Hammond man who was wounded in a shooting early Monday drove himself to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of White Oak Avenue in Whiting for a report of shots fired, Police Chief Steve Miller said.

A short time later, the 40-year-old Hammond man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing danger to the public, Miller said.

The man's wounds were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Lt. Sam Abner or Detective Lt. Don Greer at 219-659-4049.

