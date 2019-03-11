WHITING — A Hammond man who was wounded in a shooting early Monday drove himself to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of White Oak Avenue in Whiting for a report of shots fired, Police Chief Steve Miller said.
A short time later, the 40-year-old Hammond man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing danger to the public, Miller said.
The man's wounds were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Lt. Sam Abner or Detective Lt. Don Greer at 219-659-4049.
Adrian A. Duran
Adrian Ortiz
Alejandro Perez
Amare Pierre Travis
Andrew Taylor Charleston
Anthony Aubrey Moore
Anthony Demetrius Winters
Anthony Eddie Shelton Dixon
Anthony Joseph Barszcz
Anthony Lee Bonner
Anthony Ryan Fassoth
Antwon Cordell Dontae Butler
Ashley Elizabeth Alters
Bradley Dugger
Bradley E. Hill
Brandon Martin Elzinga
Brandon Michael Jorgensen
Breanna Lee McDaniel
Brittany Renee Copack
Brittany Renee Copack
Brittany Sanae Zollicoffer
Byron Derrick Collins
Casadine Carle Jemison
Casey Arthur Doll
Charles William Bartell
Cody Wyatt
Colton Michael Wilkey
Cornelius Clark
Cory Raul Espinoza
Damen Tyrone Washington Jr.
Daniel Joseph Dewitt
Darrel D. Fletcher
Darrell Ronzell Wilson
David Jeffrey Allen
David Lee Elliott
Davonte Darrell Biddings
Deon McKinnley Reed
Duncan Dane Mudd
Dwayne James Cullum
Eduardo Lopez-Garcia Jr.
Elizabeth Jeanne Brazaitis
Eric David Rios
Grantly Adam Skeets
Hezekiah Amon Johnson
Isaac Lee Alexander
Isiah King Jr.
Ismael Jesus Silva
J. Adam Rich
Jacob William Wagner
Jameelah J. Lee
James Donald Schneider
James Gaylord McKinney Jr.
James William Wheeler
Jamie Michelle Narjes
Jarrell Taumaine McWilliams
Jason David Clark
Jennifer Jo Medrano
Jeremy Deshawn Willis
Jermaine Tyrone Jones
Jesus Antonio Martinez
John Albert Irvine II
Jonathan Michael Scott
Jose Antonio Luna
Joseph Allen Westbrook
Julie Ann Stump
Kaitlin Michelle Croarkin
Kelcey Dirk Sample Sr.
Kevin Dale Brown
Landrum Coleman Sr.
Larry Randolph Jr.
Lawrence Sterling James
Lennard S. Lewis
Leon Kenneth Campbell
Malik Green
Marcus Antwine Browder
Mark Anthony Redmon
Marshall Hansen Sibley
Martin Walter Lindahl
Maxwell Thomas Crnkovich
Megan Elizabeth Grogan
Melisa S. Thurman
Michael Jonathan Zivanovich
Michael Robert Churilla
Miguel Cruz Luna
Nathan Price
Nicholas Kenton Gene Hubbard
Olga Padilla-Arelleno
Phillip Anthony Davis
Phillip Arthur Meece
Phillip Don Spallina
Quilyan Henderson Ramos
Quincy Lavell Flowers
Ramiro Dellano
Ramon Alexander Bridges
Reginald Lionel Johnson
Richard Carl Cloe
Robert Donald Fiscus
Robert Zachary Johnson
Rodney Demond Mitchell
Scottie Allen Clark
Shannon Rodriguez Crawford
Sylina Rose Kuchta
Tamika Lashawn Smith
Tarren Cornelius Jenkins
Terry Gene Carlson
Thaddeus Herrell Neylon
Theodore R. Zawislak Jr.
Vernon Tercorey Hikes
Victoria Amber Joy-Ebert
William Charles Haynes
Zolinda Nena Diaz