Man wounded in shooting during argument, fight

GARY — A 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the city's Glen Park section, police said.

Witnesses told police the Gary man argued and fought with another man in the 5000 block of Jefferson Street before a second suspect approached and shot the 24-year-old in the leg, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Gary police found the wounded man at a nearby gas station after responding to the area about 10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, he said.

The man was taken to a Chicago-area hospital for treatment. His wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

Police recovered evidence from the crime scene, but the suspects fled before officers arrived, Hamady said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

