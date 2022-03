Man wounded in shooting just before crash, police say

GARY — A 44-year-old man wounded in a shooting early Friday told police he was leaving for work when he came under fire and crashed into a neighbor's yard, an official said.

Gary police were dispatched about 8 a.m. for a report of a crash in the 1200 block of West 19th Avenue, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers located a Jeep Liberty in the front yard of a residence and followed fresh footprints in the snow to another home on the block, he said.

Inside that residence, police found the 44-year-old lying on a floor with a gunshot wound to his upper leg, police said.

The man told police he was in the Jeep when a gunshot struck his vehicle and he accelerated in reverse. After the gunfire stopped, he got out and ran back to the residence where police found him, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

