Man wounded in shooting, Munster police seeking public's help

MUNSTER — A man was shot and wounded late Wednesday night in what Munster police are calling an isolated incident that poses no immediate threat to the public.

Police said they were called out around 10:47 p.m. to the 8100 block of Highland Place in response to a gunshot victim.

Officers found man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone in the area with surveillance footage of the shooting is encouraged to contact Munster police detective Sgt. Timothy Nosich at 219-836-6658.