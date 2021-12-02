Man wounded in shooting, police say

GARY — A 57-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Thursday, police said.

Gary police were called to a local hospital after the Gary man arrived seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the buttocks, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man told police he was in the area of West 26th Avenue and Harrison Street when he heard gunfire and realized he's been shot.

Officers did not find evidence of a crime scene in that location, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209 or call 911. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

