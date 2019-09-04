{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Three men are in custody following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle, police said. 

Valparaiso police Sgt. Joe Hall confirmed the trio was in the hands of authorities by about 4 p.m. Wednesday, but he could not release further details.

The suspects had fled from a stolen car and were reported to be on foot near the Abercrombie subdivision south of County Road 1050 North and west of County Road 200 West in Chesterton, according to officers.

The stolen vehicle in question crashed in the 2100 block of Nautica Drive, according to Valparaiso police.

Police were on the scene with K-9 units and a Lake County police helicopter aided in the search. Chesterton-area schools also were notified of the search.  

While the men were at large, Valparaiso police cautioned the public to not approach the suspects and to call police immediately. 

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Valparaiso, Chesterton, Porter and Porter County and Indiana State Police also were involved in the search.

Hall said further information may be released later Wednesday. 

Check back at nwi.com as the story develops. 

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
5
7
1
5

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.