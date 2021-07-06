 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Manner of death pending for 34-year-old man, Lake County coroner says
alert urgent

Manner of death pending for 34-year-old man, Lake County coroner says

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van in this file photo.

 The Times, file

HAMMOND — A 34-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead early Tuesday at Franciscan Health Hammond hospital following an undescribed incident in Lansing, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey.

The deceased was identified as Floyd Steele, the coroner said.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

A determination on the injuries and manner of death are pending, Frey said.

The event occurred in the 17000 block of Grant Street in Lansing, and Steele was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday.

Lansing Emergency Medical Services aided in the case.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hilarity ensues as 200 cows escape from a nearby farm to England cul-de-sac

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts