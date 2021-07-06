Manner of death pending for 34-year-old man, Lake County coroner says

HAMMOND — A 34-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead early Tuesday at Franciscan Health Hammond hospital following an undescribed incident in Lansing, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey.
The deceased was identified as Floyd Steele, the coroner said.
A determination on the injuries and manner of death are pending, Frey said.
The event occurred in the 17000 block of Grant Street in Lansing, and Steele was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday.
Lansing Emergency Medical Services aided in the case.