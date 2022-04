Man's bail set at $100,000 cash after DNA links him to relatives' sex assaults

CROWN POINT — A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the rape and molestation of two of his relatives last fall in Hammond after DNA evidence linked him to a 12-year-old victim but excluded a man the defendant previously identified as a suspect, court records showed.

Valentine Lee Torrez, aka Valentino Torres, 48, of Hammond, appeared Tuesday before Senior Judge Michael Bergerson for a bail review hearing.

After learning Torrez had not cooperated with a detective seeking to execute a search warrant for his DNA, Bergerson set Torrez's bail at $100,000 cash.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Torrez's behalf Monday to charges of rape, child molesting, armed robbery, two counts of criminal confinement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Garrett Whittenburg, 39, the man Torrez previously told police was a suspect, pleaded not guilty in November to charges of rape, child molesting, armed robbery, criminal confinement and burglary.

According to court records, a woman and her 12-year-old daughter each were sexually assaulted Nov. 13 in Hammond after Torrez showed up at their home looking for "something to drink."

Five minutes after Torrez arrived, a man wearing a white hoodie, mask and gloves entered the home with a gun and ordered Torrez to tie the woman up, according to court records. Torrez later identified the man in the hoodie as Whittenburg.

The woman told police Torrez didn't tie her up, so the man in the hoodie ordered Torrez to tie himself up.

She and her daughter each were blindfolded and sexually assaulted. The woman told police she thought two men were involved in her sexual assault because she felt two sets of hands touching her.

She said she saw Torrez on the kitchen floor with his hands behind his back, but he later disappeared and she noticed his truck was gone after the suspects left, court records state.

During an interview shortly after the home invasion, Torrez told police he ran out a back door, untied his hands and drove to his residence, where he told another relative to call 911, court documents state.

Police received results from DNA analysis in March, which excluded Whittenburg as a contributor of DNA found in both victims' sexual assault kits, court records state.

Indiana State Police later notified Hammond police that a search of the national Combined DNA Index System had identified a "high stringency computer match" between a DNA profile from the child victim's underwear and Valentino Torres, who had been imprisoned in Illinois, records state.

Hammond police determined Valentino Torres was the same person as Valentine Torrez, according to court documents.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe told Bergerson a Hammond detective was present in the courtroom to execute the search warrant for Torrez's DNA sample.

Bergerson affirmed another judge's earlier decision to give police permission to use reasonable force to collect the sample and ordered the detective to execute the search warrant before Torrez was returned to the Lake County Jail.

Bergerson also granted defense attorney Kerry Connor's request to set another bail review hearing for next week.

