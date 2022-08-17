 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story urgent

Man's body pulled from Lake Michigan; ID pending notification to family, DNR says

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR boat

Officials say they are awaiting notification of family before releasing the identity of a dead man found floating in Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon near Whiting Lakefront Park.

 Provided

WHITING — Officials say they are awaiting notification of family before releasing the identity of a dead man found floating in Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon near Whiting Lakefront Park.

A park visitor spotted the body around 2 p.m. about 200 yards off shore, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Alex Neel.

"Upon arrival, first responders located and recovered the body floating northeast of the park near the BP Water Purification Plant," Neel said.

"Assisting agencies were Lake County Marine Unit, Whiting Police Department, East Chicago Police Department, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office."

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

5,760 cases of Capri Sun recalled due to cleaning solution contamination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts