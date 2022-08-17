Man's body pulled from Lake Michigan; ID pending notification to family, DNR says

WHITING — Officials say they are awaiting notification of family before releasing the identity of a dead man found floating in Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon near Whiting Lakefront Park.

A park visitor spotted the body around 2 p.m. about 200 yards off shore, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Alex Neel.

"Upon arrival, first responders located and recovered the body floating northeast of the park near the BP Water Purification Plant," Neel said.

"Assisting agencies were Lake County Marine Unit, Whiting Police Department, East Chicago Police Department, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office."

