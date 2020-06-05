You are the owner of this article.
Man's body recovered from lake after three days, DNR says
Bass Lake

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources had been involved in a search at Bass Lake in Starke County.

BASS LAKE — Firefighters recovered the body of a 37-year-old man Friday, who disappeared in Bass Lake in Starke County while swimming Tuesday, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

Members of the Bass Lake Fire Department located the body at 6 a.m. while searching the area of the lake where he disappeared, Brock said.

Indiana conservation officers responded to the scene and assisted other agencies. The man's family has been notified.

The man had been identified as Anthony Cohn, of Bass Lake.

He had been standing on a sandbar when the wind released the anchor on his boat, which rapidly began to float away, Brock has said.

Cohn swam after the boat as it entered deeper water and he went under the surface, but did not reappear.

Cohn was with his girlfriend at the time of his disappearance, Brock said.

Conservation officers were notified about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and began searching for Cohn with the assistance of other local agencies, Brock said.

