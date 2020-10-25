 Skip to main content
Man's cocaine sentence clears way for prosecution on attempted murder charge
HAMMOND — A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Merrillville man Thursday to 18 months in prison for distributing crack cocaine, clearing the way for the state to resume his prosecution on an attempted murder charge.

Hillard Hathaway, 48, admitted in a federal plea agreement he sold cocaine to another person Feb. 15, 2017.

U.S. District Judge Philip Simon sentenced Hathaway to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Hathaway, who received credit for time served while awaiting a resolution in his case, likely will finish his sentence in early November, federal court records state.

Hathaway and Michael Brown, 45, of Merrillville, were charged in February 2018 in connection with the shooting death of Danny Leake, 44, on Jan. 25, 2018, during an argument about stolen car batteries at a junk yard in the 1400 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary.

Brown was acquitted of murder after a jury trial in November 2018.

Brown testified he was in the area to help Hathaway pull a vehicle from the mud when Leake and a witness arrived asking about Hathaway, Times archives show.

Brown testified Hathaway fired a gun at the ground while arguing with Leake, and more gunfire broke out a short time later. Brown's attorney suggested the witness fired a gun at Brown. 

Brown testified he saw Leake on the ground before driving away with Hathaway. He admitted he did not call police to report the shooting and later scrapped the vehicle he drove that night.

Hathaway remains charged with attempted murder in the shooting. His next court hearing is Dec. 1.

Hillard Hathaway

Hillard Hathaway

 Photo courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
