Man's death under investigation

GARY — A Gary man's death is under investigation after he was found unconscious late Friday, according to police reports and the Lake County coroner.
Police were dispatched around 11:47 p.m. to the 4700 block of 10th Avenue in reference to an unconscious man. The coroner came to the scene at 12:18 a.m.
The coroner identified the man as 54-year-old Leon Patterson. The cause and manner of Patterson's death is pending.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
