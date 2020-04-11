You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man's death under investigation
urgent

Man's death under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

GARY — A Gary man's death is under investigation after he was found unconscious late Friday, according to police reports and the Lake County coroner.

Police were dispatched around 11:47 p.m. to the 4700 block of 10th Avenue in reference to an unconscious man. The coroner came to the scene at 12:18 a.m.

The coroner identified the man as 54-year-old Leon Patterson. The cause and manner of Patterson's death is pending.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts