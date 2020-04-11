Man's death under investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A Gary man's death is under investigation after he was found unconscious late Friday, according to police reports and the Lake County coroner.

Police were dispatched around 11:47 p.m. to the 4700 block of 10th Avenue in reference to an unconscious man. The coroner came to the scene at 12:18 a.m.

The coroner identified the man as 54-year-old Leon Patterson. The cause and manner of Patterson's death is pending.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

