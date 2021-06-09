Man's first court date since conviction overturned in cop's murder delayed until fall

CROWN POINT — A Gary man who recently saw his murder conviction in the 1980 slaying of an off-duty Hammond police officer overturned will have to wait longer to learn if the state plans to request a new trial date.

James Hill Jr., 58, was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday following a judge's decision to grant a joint request from Hill's attorneys and prosecutors to set aside Hill's 2018 conviction.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted another joint request Tuesday, continuing Hill's hearing until Oct. 13.

Hill had been serving a 40-year sentence in the homicide of off-duty Officer Lawrence J. "Larry" Pucalik on Nov. 14, 1980, at the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at the intersection of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94.

Both sides agreed to ask Vasquez in May to set aside Hill's conviction and order him released from prison because the state inadvertently failed to turn over evidence to Hill's defense ahead of his 2018 trial.