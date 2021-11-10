Man's mother attempted to persuade domestic violence survivor to drop charges, police say

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman formally pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges she attempted to persuade a woman not to cooperate with law enforcement in two domestic violence cases against her son.

Mary Olson, 51, was charged in August with two felony counts of attempted obstruction of justice.

Olson's son, Eric Olson, 30, of Cedar Lake, has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts in two separate domestic violence cases involving the same woman in March and October 2020.

In the October 2020 case, Eric Olson is accused of punching and kicking the woman, hitting her with a metal curtain rod, forcing her 2-year-old child to eat candy off a floor, and pointing a handgun at her sister after the sister went to Eric Olson's Cedar Lake home to answer the woman's call for help.

Eric Olson pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire, Lake Criminal Court records state.

He allegedly fired two shots as the woman, her sister and the woman's four children ran from the house, but the women and children't weren't wounded.