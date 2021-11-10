Man's mother attempted to persuade domestic violence survivor to drop charges, police say

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman formally pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges she attempted to persuade a woman not to cooperate with law enforcement in two domestic violence cases against her son.
Mary Olson, 51, was charged in August with two felony counts of attempted obstruction of justice.
Olson's son, Eric Olson, 30, of Cedar Lake, has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts in two separate domestic violence cases involving the same woman in March and October 2020.
In the October 2020 case, Eric Olson is accused of punching and kicking the woman, hitting her with a metal curtain rod, forcing her 2-year-old child to eat candy off a floor, and pointing a handgun at her sister after the sister went to Eric Olson's Cedar Lake home to answer the woman's call for help.
Eric Olson pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire, Lake Criminal Court records state.
He allegedly fired two shots as the woman, her sister and the woman's four children ran from the house, but the women and children't weren't wounded.
Mary Olson is accused of routinely calling the woman after police arrested Eric Olson following a standoff in October 2020 and attempting to coach the woman on how to drop the cases against Eric Olson and avoid depositions.
Mary Olson also is accused of telling the woman Eric Olson's brother would retaliate against her and her family if Eric Olson were convicted.
In a series of conversations between Eric Olson, who was being held in the Lake County Jail, and Mary Olson, Eric Olson repeatedly told his mother "no face, no case," court records state.
Eric Olson said if the woman didn't show up for a third scheduled deposition, his attorney could file a motion seeking to bar the woman's testimony, records state.
Olson filed a motion for a protective order May 10 seeking to exclude testimony from the woman and two of her relatives.
Judge Natalie Bokota took the matter under advisement June 8 and on July 6 granted Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip a two-week continuance.
The woman told the Lake County prosecutor's office about the calls from Mary Olson in late July and appeared for a deposition Aug. 18, records state.
Mary Olson posted a $3,000 cash bond Aug. 31, records showed. Judge Samuel Cappas is presiding over her case.
Eric Olson remained in jail Wednesday. His bail was set at $180,000 surety or $18,000 cash.