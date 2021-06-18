 Skip to main content
Man's shooting death marks city's 4th homicide this week
GARY — A 35-year-old man was shot to death late Thursday in the 800 block of Maryland Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Edwin Stringfellow, of Gary, died at the scene after Gary police responded to an apartment about 11:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired, records showed.

Stringfellow's death was ruled a homicide, a coroner's release said.

His homicide marks the fourth homicide this week and the 18th so far this year in Gary, police said.

Jemante Thomas, 28, of Chicago, was shot to death about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments in the 4300 block of West 24th Avenue.

Ivana Jenkins, 31, of Gary, was shot to death about 10 p.m. Monday outside a business in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue.

Travontee Fleming, 30, of Gary, was found dead about noon Sunday in the 2100 block of Mississippi Street in the city's East Midtown section.

Anyone with information about any of the homicides is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP. 

