SCHERERVILLE — Mourners began streaming into the local Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon, nearly a half hour before the wake officially began for former St. John resident Dayna Less, one of two Northwest Indiana women gunned down in a mass shooting Nov. 19 at Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
By the time the wake started at 2 p.m., the main parking lot and a nearby overflow lot were nearly full, and police wearing bright yellow reflective gear scrambled to direct the steady flow of incoming traffic.
Individuals, couples and families, many wearing black and some carrying cards and other items, passed by a Schererville police vehicle as they entered the funeral home just east of Cline Avenue and immediately south of U.S. 30.
The Less family had asked the media not to approach any of the mourners or venture inside the funeral home. The wake was to continue until 8 p.m. Sunday, followed by a funeral service Monday morning at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing.
Less, 24, had graduated from Purdue University's College of Pharmacy and began her residency at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in July.
She was to be married on June 1 to her high school sweetheart, Adam Keric.
Her father, Brian Less, has said he wants his daughter to remembered not as a victim, but as a woman "who overcame adversity and dared to succeed in a tragic world."
The young woman had suffered from debilitating headaches that left her unable to attend high school, her father said. She finally gained relief after undergoing two surgeries performed at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Less loved Mercy Hospital, her father said. She was planning on signing on for a second year of residency there.
Also dead following the hospital shooting was emergency room physician Tamara O'Neal, 38, a Portage native who lived in LaPorte.
Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez, 28, and the gunman, Juan Lopez, 32, also died.
Chicago police said the shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute between O'Neal and Lopez, her former fiance. Lopez killed himself after being shot by officers, police said.
Police say Lopez shot O'Neal multiple times in the hospital parking lot and then fled inside the building while exchanging gunfire with police.
He reportedly shot Less when the doors of the elevator she was on opened.
Jimenez was struck in the neck, just above the bulletproof vest he was wearing, and soon died. Jimenez had been delivering his station's mail to the post office when he turned and followed other squad cars racing to the hospital.
UPDATE: Families share memories of two of the victims in the deadly shooting at Chicago's Mercy Hospital
A sense of grief hung over Northwest Indiana Tuesday after a shooting a day earlier at Chica…