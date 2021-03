March traffic enforcement initiative nets arrests, hundreds of tickets

LAKE COUNTY — Overtime patrols for the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership in March netted several violations targeting unsafe and impaired driving.

A total of 656 tickets and 449 warnings were issued and 32 arrests were made as a part of the month-long initiative.

“Driving impaired or dangerously has consequences,” said Hobart Lt. Ronald Russo, coordinator of the Lake County TSP. “You could get arrested, or worse, be involved in a traffic crash that causes serious injury or death. Don’t wait until it’s too late to change your behavior. Roadway safety is every driver’s responsibility.”

Arrests included five warrant arrests, one OWI arrest, three arrests for having a handgun without a permit and multiple drug arrests.

Lake County agencies were among 200 law enforcement departments throughout the state to participate in the March Enforcement campaign, which was funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

