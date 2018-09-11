VALPARAISO — Just moments after being sworn in Tuesday morning as Porter County's newest court magistrate, Mark Hardwick paid compliment to his predecessor, Katherine Forbes.
"I can only hope to fill half your shoes," he said.
Hardwick then spoke to the group of current and former judges and magistrates gathered for the short ceremony in the fifth floor courtroom of Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
He said he hopes he can serve with the same esteem.
"I will look to them for help and guidance," Hardwick said.
The same county judges chose Hardwick to replace Forbes, who retired after 23 years of service.
"Mark has developed an excellent reputation in the local legal community," according to an announcement from the judges. "Mr. Hardwick has demonstrated great leadership skills in his years as an attorney with Douglas, Koeppen and Hurley in Valparaiso."
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper said Forbes brought great legislative knowledge to the job and "was a very classy judicial officer."
She is a second-generation judicial officer, whose father served as judge in LaPorte County, Harper said.
The county has lost nearly 60 years of judicial experience this year with the retirements of Forbes, and Porter Superior Court judges Bill Alexa and Julia Jent, Harper said.
Forbes opted not to speak Tuesday, but said in an earlier prepared statement that it was a difficult decision to retire. She said she "truly enjoyed her tenure on the bench" and is looking forward to being able to spend more time with family and other community interests.