VALPARAISO — A 25-year-old Gary woman pleaded guilty Monday morning to sexual misconduct with one of her martial arts students beginning when the girl was 13.
Malary Jones will be sentenced to five years in prison, with all but time served suspended and served on formal probation if the proposed plea agreement is accepted July 8 by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
She will also be required to register as a sex offender and undergo HIV testing, according to the proposed agreement.
Jones pleaded guilty to a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor in return for prosecutors dropping a second felony count of child molesting.
The allegations came to light in April 2018 when the girl confided in a school counselor, police said. Jones was a karate/taekwondo instructor at a studio in Portage and the girl was a student when the reported molestation began in July 2016.
"(The girl) advised that she did not want to have sex with Jones, but did not want to be rude," according to charging documents. "(The girl) advised that she would make excuses not to have sex with Jones, however Jones would become angry when she did."
Jones was 22 and the girl was 13 when the incidents began, police said.
The girl reportedly told police she saw Jones kissing a 14-year-old and then Jones told her she liked the girl a week later. The molestation took place over the next year and three months, police said.
The girl reportedly told police she and Jones had exchanged nude photographs and she had a video of the two in bed.
"(The girl) advised that since breaking up with Jones, the thought of her in a relationship with Jones started to really 'bug' her," according to the charging documents.
Police said Jones admitted to sexual incidents with the girl about 13 times over a period of a year, including at least twice when the girl was 13.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
