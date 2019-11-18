Masked man robs Newton County gas station in trench coat, police say

LAKE VILLAGE — Police are searching for the identity of a masked man who robbed an Amstar gas station Saturday while wearing a black trench coat near U.S. 41 and Ind. 10.
Police said he entered the business on County Road 300 West about 8 p.m. and demanded money. A weapon wasn't displayed. He then is believed to have fled on foot from the Amstar with an undisclosed amount of money.
The man is described as between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches, with a slim build. He also was seen wearing a green stocking cap, jeans and black gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Rowe 219-474-5661, ext. 3107. To remain anonymous, call the Newton County Sheriff's Department Tip Line at 219-234-7014.