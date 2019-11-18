{{featured_button_text}}
Masked man robs Newton County gas station in trench coat, police say

Police are searching for the identity of a masked man who robbed an Amstar gas station Saturday while wearing a black trench coat near U.S. 41 and Ind. 10.

 Provided by the Newton County sheriff

LAKE VILLAGE — Police are searching for the identity of a masked man who robbed an Amstar gas station Saturday while wearing a black trench coat near U.S. 41 and Ind. 10.

Police said he entered the business on County Road 300 West about 8 p.m. and demanded money. A weapon wasn't displayed. He then is believed to have fled on foot from the Amstar with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches, with a slim build. He also was seen wearing a green stocking cap, jeans and black gloves.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Rowe 219-474-5661, ext. 3107. To remain anonymous, call the Newton County Sheriff's Department Tip Line at 219-234-7014.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.