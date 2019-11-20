HIGHLAND — Police are seeking help identifying two masked men who robbed a Town and Country Liquors at gunpoint Tuesday evening.
Police said the armed men entered the Kennedy Avenue store about 10 p.m., demanded money from a clerk and struck a customer in the head with a bottle. The two then fled south on foot through an alley before running east on Grand Boulevard, where they likely entered a vehicle.
Police said it is unknown whether this incident is related to the Tuesday's armed robbery at a Casey's General Store in Dyer, where the suspects also fled from officers.
Surveillance footage showed one of the men wearing a black backpack and a blue sweatshirt with a maroon hood, which had a Barcelona soccer team logo and the word "BARCA" on it. The second man wore a light tan or salmon jacket.
Police said they are attempting to gather more footage from the surrounding businesses and asking the neighboring public to also check their video systems between 9:45 and 10 p.m. for any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Highland Police Department's Investigations Divisions at 219-383-3184.
Aaron Rashad Young
Adam Anthony Locke
Alexis Alisha Thomas
Anthony Francisco Alvarez
Antwan Ramone Mays
Arlie Otto Sanson Jr.
Arthur William Lewis
Bill Galvin
Billie Joe Qualls
Bradley James Fastabend
Brandon Damian Terry
Brandon Garcia
Brian Joseph Hawkins
Brianna Marie Simmons
Bruce Lee Burns
Candelario J. Fonseca
Christina Michele Handgis
Christopher Brandon Gluth
Christopher Martin Lorenz
David Joseph Gutierrez
David Louis Mireles
David Velez
Deandre Teridare Tillotson
Demarcus David Deberry
Donald Eric Scheidt
Elijah Malik Johnson
Eric William Billick
Everett Sanders
Gary Lee Davis
Gregory Charles Lorenzo
Gregory Scott Hammer
Jacob Taylor Hulsey
James Lashawn Leland
James Michael Nilson
Jared Nathan Cyrus
Jay Joshua Saraceno
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
Joseph Martin Tipping
Juan Ramirez
Katie Lynn Walton
Katrina Lynn Bicek
Keith Edward Dworak
Kelly Anne Rose
Lateasha R. Wilson
Leslie Jean Thomas
Leticia Michelle Jimenez
Mario Thomas Aguilera Jr.
Mark L. Hanchar
Matthew Blake Storey
Maya Lasia Thomas
Mckell Glenn
Melvin Vincent McNair II
Mia Natilla Martin
Michael Ladeus Wright
Michale Andrei Galateanu
Montrel Devais Burks
Otto Dorar Shalabey
Phillip Arthur Meece
Ramon Shelby Abbrams
Rayjene Clarence Palmer
Ronald Gene Brewer
Salvador Joseph Villarruel
Sara M. Kuczwara
Sarah Chantly Brantley
Shaquille Martin Daniels
Stephen Duwayne Nelson
Taionne Nichelle Harper
Tawana Evette Monroe
Terell Joshua Finley
Terrell Dominique Morris
Thomas Carlton
Tina Marie Pappas
Tommie Lee Davison
Trey Adam Paradise
Twana Marie Moore
Ushawnits Langford
William Huladio Ocasio
William Lewis Allen
Ying Liu