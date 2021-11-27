 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Massachusetts man killed in single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County, police say
alert urgent

Massachusetts man killed in single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County, police say

Massachusetts man killed in single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County, police say

Police said Anthony A. Rosa, 35, of Springfield, Mass., died Saturday morning in rural LaPorte County after losing control of this 2002 red Ford Focus and striking two trees, and several other objects, along southbound U.S. 35 near County Road 400 N.

 LaPorte Co. Sheriff's Dept.

LAPORTE — A Massachusetts man was killed Saturday morning in what police believe was a single-vehicle crash in rural LaPorte County.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department, Anthony A. Rosa, 35, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was driving a 2002 red Ford Focus southbound on U.S. 35 near County Road 400 N when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason.

After briefly driving the wrong-way in the northbound lane of U.S. 35, Rosa began to lose control of his vehicle and drove back across the southbound lane and onto the shoulder where he collided with a mailbox and garbage container, police said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

According to police, Rosa continued traveling off the roadway and collided with two trees before his vehicle eventually stopped against a utility pole.

Sgt. James Lear was the first officer to arrive at the crash scene around 6:45 a.m., and he confirmed the driver was dead.

Rosa was the only individual in vehicle, police said.

The sheriff's department said it still is awaiting the results of toxicology testing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts