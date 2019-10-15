MICHIGAN CITY — The mayor of Michigan City alleged Monday that his stepson was targeted for arrest last week on drug-related charges by LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake for political reasons.
"It is no coincidence this is occurring just a couple of weeks before the election," said Ron Meer, a Democrat seeking a third term as mayor. Meer, during the 2018 Democratic primary for county prosecutor, supported then-incumbent John Espar, who was defeated by Lake.
Meer's stepson, Adam Bray, 33, of Michigan City, is charged with possession of cocaine and being a felon carrying a handgun, both level 4 felonies, along with class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. Bray was booked into the LaPorte County Jail on Thursday, and he was still being held Monday in the LaPorte County Jail on $20,000 bond.
He previously was convicted of class B felony dealing cocaine in 2011.
Meer said whether his stepson did something wrong is up to the court system to decide, and his family is disappointed this is occurring.
But, he added, "this is a very dangerous time in LaPorte County when the prosecutor, John Lake, can have your family members targeted for political retaliation and gain."
Lake called the allegations "complete falsehoods."
"The office of the prosecutor should not be used for personal agendas and political gain, and it hasn’t been and will not be as long as I’m the prosecutor,’’ Lake said.
Meer said a confidential informant involved in the arrest had come to his home voluntarily. He said the informant told him he was directed by the LaPorte County prosecutor’s office and a member of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force to target his stepson. The commander for the drug task force, Tim Richardson, couldn't be reached Monday night for comment.
Meer also said false reports about his stepson’s alleged activity were given to the authorities by a man he described as one of Lake’s known "political allies."
After the primary, Meer said he went to Starke County to get a protective order against the same man threatening him and his family because none of the judges in LaPorte County would take up the matter.
He said criminal charges filed in LaPorte County against the same man for his alleged behavior toward him were later dismissed.
Lake noted he did file charges in an invasion of privacy case against the man.
"It’s unfortunate, but I think he’s trying to make a political statement on this and he’s attacking me for no reason," Lake said of Meer.
Lake said Meer, in making the allegations, might be trying to have his stepson’s case moved to another county by alleging a conflict of interest between him and his office.
"Other than that I really don’t have much to say about his statement other than it’s not true," Lake said.